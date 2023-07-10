Sportswriter

Antonio was born in Cospicua, the son of Emanuele Castagna and Paolina Zauli. Best noted for his football statistics and analyses published in local papers, Castagna received his education at St Albert central school and the dockyard school.

Castagna joined the dockyard in 1940 where he was later to be a prominent member of the Bailey Sports and Social Club committee. In 1956, he joined The Bulletin as the evening paper’s Italian and Maltese football correspondent.

In 1957 Castagna was chosen as sports editor of the Leħen is-Sewwa. In 1960 he covered the Rome Olympics, obtaining exclusive interviews with such world-renowned footballers as Gianpiero Boniperti and John Charles. In 1993 he was chosen to form part of the board of directors of Leħen is-Sewwa.

A founder member of the Għaqda Kittieba Sports in 1970, he served on its executive committee as treasurer (1970-76) and vice-president (1976-79). In 1995 he was nominated honorary life member. A regular contributor to the Football Year Book of the Għaqda Kittieba Sports, he also formed part of MFA boards and also gave weekly analyses on local football on RTK Radio, Radio Malta, and TVM.

He married Teresa Vella on 31 December 1967.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.