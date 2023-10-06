Politician

Born in Cospicua, son of Michele and Maria Anna née Montebello, Paris was educated at the Lyceum and the UM from where he graduated MD in 1913.

During World War I Paris was civil surgeon attached to RAMC. Between 1922 and 1949, he served as district medical officer. He held various Government medical posts until he retired on pension in 1949.

Paris unsuccessfully contested the 1921 general elections with the PN but was elected in 1950 in a casual election. He successfully contested the 1953, 1955, and 1962 elections. In 1954 and 1962 he was nominated minister of education.

Paris was awarded the gold medal by the Italian government for cultural merits.

Antonio Paris had married Paolina known as Polly Ellul in Senglea on 1 Feburary 1920 and they had two sons, Joseph M. and Michael, and a daughter, Vivie. He married again to Jane Ellul on 29 August 1942.

