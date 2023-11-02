Dominican Philosopher and Theologian

George, the son of Francis Darmanin and Mary Anne née Azzopardi was born in Cospicua. He joined the Dominican Order in April 2011 and was given the name of Augustine. He studied Philosophy and Theology at St Thomas Aquinas College in Rabat, and was ordained priest on 12 September 1917.

He furthered his studies at the Angelicum International College, graduated in Theology, and obtained his doctorate in Canon Law. He taught Canon Law at the Angelicum. In 1924 he was appointed lecturer at the University of Friburg in Switzerland, but after two years he returned to Rome where he continued as lecturer at the Angelicum, until his retirement.

Considered in the Dominican Order and the Holy See, as an authority in Canon Law, Augustine Darmanin was appointed Promoter of Justice by the Dominican Order, he was also appointed General Visitor for the Piemonte Province, and Pope Pius XI appointed him consultant of the Pontificial Congregation for the interpretation of the Canon Law, and Defender of the Marriage Tribunal of the Sacred Roman Rota.

His main intellectual work is his unfinished work ‘A Philosophical Treatise’ in three volumes.

He was buried in Rome.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.