Born to Duminku Fenech and Maria Attard, Luigi hailed from Mosta. He joined the Carmelite Order in 1888, was given the name of Avertan, and was ordained priest on 5 July 1896.

Fenech lived a life of prayer and contemplation and was sought after as a confessor, especially by those in religious life. He served as a master of novices for 26 years. During the Spanish flu pandemic between 1918 and 1919, Fr Fenech took personal charge of the care of novices who contracted the flu that killed more than 800 people in Malta. He always spent a good time of the night in prayer.

In 1932 Fenech suffered an attack of apoplexy which left him half paralysed and almost unable to talk for over 11 years. He remained cheerful and accepted the cross, even though he missed saying daily Mass.

After his death people sought for his intercession as Fenech was regarded as a holy man.

In January 2017 Archbishop Charles J. Scicluna signed the edict and paved the way for official documentation to start being collected. Mgr Scicluna’s edict calls on anyone possessing any writings, diaries, letters, and other private communications linked to Father Fenech to forward them to the Curia. The diocesan inquiry examined the case for beatification and canonisation of Fr Fenech and it was concluded on 31 October 2017.

He is buried at the Carmelite convent in Mdina. On the 70th anniversary of his death, Fr Avertan’s remains were reburied at the St Roque chapel at the Carmelite Priory, Mdina. Believers still visit the room to which he was confined before his death and the crypt were he is buried.

