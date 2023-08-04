Bishop of Malta

Balthassar was the son of Michele Cagliares, a Spanish doctor of laws and judge, and Orsola née Falson from Rabat Gozo. He was born in Valletta to a rich noble family.

Cagliares joined the Order of St John early in his life before he received all minor orders at the Cathedral from Bishop Gargallo on 14 March 1592. His ordination to the priesthood seems to have taken place abroad in 1606, since the documents were not registered in Malta. He had also graduated Doctor in Theology.

On the death of Bishop Gargallo, Grand Master Wignacourt took steps to secure the nomination of Gargallo’s successor. The Grand Council of the Order proposed the names of three candidates for this office which were sent to the King Philip of Spain who had to present one of them to the Pope for this appointment. The King of Spain chose Fra Cagliares and after the usual procedure, Pope Paul V, during a Secret Consistory of the 18th May 1615 appointed Fra Cagliares to the Maltese See.

Bishop Cagliares was the only Maltese conventual chaplain of the Order of St John who was appointed chaplain of the Order of St John who was appointed Bishop of Malta throughout the Order’s stay in the Island. He was thirty eight years and was consecrated bishop in Rome.

During his term of office, he was held in high esteem for his saintly life and dedication to the ministry. This is all too evident by the number of Pastoral Visits he managed to conduct during his bishopric. He also convened three Diocesan Synods held in 1620, 1625 and 1629 which formulated a plan of pastoral and administrative procedures. The early years of his bishopric were hallmarked by the setting up of a number of parishes in Malta, such as Dingli, Żabbar, Qrendi and Għaxaq.

Bishop Cagliares decided to found a Seminary in Notabile which would provide board and lodging for the clerics throughout their education and preparation for the priesthood. The foundation of this Seminary was recorded on 8 August 1615. During his term of office a considerable number of new parish churches started being built in various parts of the island, and during this time the Latin cross pattern had been introduced in Malta. These include the Jesuits church in Valletta, the Birkirkara old parish church, and those of Attard, Naxxar, old Mosta church, Ħaż-Żebbuġ, Għargħur, Tarxien and Qormi.

Also in 1615, he started promoting the veneration of the Immaculate Conception in the sister island of Gozo. While he was conducting the first Pastoral Visit, he donated an oil painting of this Marian devotion to the church of the Assumption of Qala. In 1623 he decided to set up of a Collegiate Chapter at the Matrice formed the parish priest and five priests.

Bishop Cagliares took special interest also in the Cathedral and consecrated the new main altar in April 1626. During the last years of his bishopric, through the initiative provided by Fr Philippus Borg, who had been Bishop Cagliare’s Vicar General.

From 1630 onwards Bishop Cagliares’ health started deteriorating and his mental faculties failed to function properly. The Cathedral Chapter on noticing this situation on 16 May 1631 appointed Canon Fabricus Pontremoli as Coadiutor Episcopi.

By the 31 August of 1631, he was already mentally sick and was also planning to transfer him to Naples but the Grand Master was against his stay outside Malta. On 6 September 1631, the Cathedral Chapter, commissioned one of its members to go to Messina, inquire about his health and offer him the support of its members.

Bishop Cagliares died under tragic circumstances on 4 August 1633 as he was found drowned in the well of his villa at Monte Cagliares close to Buskett. He was buried in the Cathedral. A white marble slab with his coat of arms was placed on his tomb.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.