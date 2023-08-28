Major and Baron

Alexander Arthur Ian Austen Chesney was born at the family home, Casa Msida. His father was Major Alexander George Chesney of the South Staffordshire Regiment, and then adjutant of the Royal Malta Regiment of Militia. Alexander was a Nationalist candidate and a member of the Senate as a supporter of Nerik Mizzi’s party under the 1921 Constitution. Ian’s mother was the Noble Rosalie Mary Josephine dei Baroni Sceberras d’Amico, daughter of the 15th Baron of Castel Cicciano and granddaughter of Sir Pasquale Sceberras Trigona, 14th Baron of Castel Cicciano.

Ian Chesney was educated in Lausanne and at Downside. He served with great gallantry and distinction in north-west Europe in World War I with the Worcester Regiment and later with the Intelligence Corps, winning the Military Cross and the Belgian Croix de Guerre. He ended World War I as a captain.

Captain Chesney was a proficient linguist and was made a fellow of the Institute of Linguists. In 1927 he passed the very exacting League of Nations translator test in German, French and Italian.

He was in active service once again in World War II in the Middle East and Germany. He served with the Army of Occupation in Germany and was on the Control Commission. He retired from the army with the rank of Major.

In December 1947, on the death of his aunt, Baroness Mary Sceberras d’Amico Inguanez he was succeeded to the titles of 17th Baron of Castel Cicciano and 21st Baron of Djar il-Bniet and Buqana.

In 1953, Baron Sceberras d’Amico Inguanez (as Major Ian Chesney) represented the Maltese nobility at the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey.

Baron Ian Inguanez always insisted on promoting Maltese customs and traditions. he published the score of the national country-dance Il-Maltija, as specially arranged for the piano by H.M. Griffin. In 1958 he published the Malta Street Guide. With its 84 plans and a 180 page index in English and Maltese, it was a work of substantial merit and importance. It is considered as his magnum opus.

Casa Inguanez at Mdina - the ‘Great House’ of the city - was embellished by Baron Inguanez, who took great interest in its long history.

Baron Sceberras died at the age of 63 and was buried at Mdina Cathedral where his memorial tablet can be seen.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.