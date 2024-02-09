Medical Doctor and Priest

The medical doctor who eventually joined the Capuchin Order, Dr Bartolomeo Mifsud, son of Gian Paolo and Dominkuzza Gauci-Piscopo was born at Ħaż-Żebbuġ. After finishing his studies in Malta, he went to study medicine in Rome and graduated as a medical doctor.

After his theological studies and his ordination to the priesthood in 1733 he taught philosophy, rhetoric, Latin and Italian. He dedicated his pastoral work, mostly to predication, so much so that he was very sought for in most of the Italian peninsula, and after return to his homeland, delivered the word of God in most of the Maltese and Gozitan churches.

On 13 December 1742 Mifsud left his medical career and joined the capuchin order. He was given the name Pelagius with the motto: ‘In Oceano Pelagus in Portu Pelagius’.

The important works by Mifsud are his historical studies. According to Patri Timotju, at the Capuchin Archives in Floriana, there are manuscripts written by Mifsud, and amongst these, ‘Cronaca dei RR. PP. Minori capuccini di Malta’.

De Soldanis* regarded as Padre Pelagio as his friend.

A painting of 1753 depicted Padre Pelagio as a friar by Francesco Zahra is in the Ħaż-Żebbuġ Parish Church, (photo by Joe P.Borg).

