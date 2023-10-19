Sociologist

Benjamin was born in Rabat, the son of Carmelo Tonna and Paola née Schmebri. He was educated at the Lyceum, the RUM from where he graduated BA and LicD., and the University of Louvain in Belgium from where he graduated Lic.Sc. Politiques et Sociales.

Tonna was ordained priest on 17 March 1956 and in 1960 he was nominated director of Pastoral Research Services. In 1965 he was nominated director of the centre for the Coordination of Council Communications in Rome and in 1966 director of SEDOS (Servizio documentazione e studi) in Rome. In 1975 was nominated pastoral secretary of the archdiocese of Malta, and between 1978 and 1991, served as parish priest of Rabat. In 1991 Tonna was nominated director of Discern - the Institute for Research on the Signs of the Times.

Together with Brian P. Hall, Tonna developed a value analysis computer test called the Hall-Tonna Inventory in 1986.

