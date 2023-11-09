Pianist

Born in Sliema, the daughter of Chev. Architect Raffaele Pitrè from Palermo and Emilia née Camilleri from Gżira, Beatrice Bisazza was educated at St Joseph’s Convent and studied piano under Bice Vassallo Mizzi and Aurelio Doncich.

She was a successful concert pianist and recitalist and a highly regarded accompanist. She soon established herself as a leading piano teacher under whose guidance many pianists were trained.

Bisazza accompanied not only local singers and instrumentalists but distinguished foreign performers like cellist Arrigo Pelliccia, violinist Renato de Barbieri, baritone Gino Bechi, and tenor Tito Schipa in Malta. She gave many concerts and recitals mainly at the Royal Opera House, Valletta, and at the British Institute.

In 1960 Bisazza founded the Chorus Melitensis which she also trained until its disbanding in 1979. For many years this choir dominated the local scene and participated regularly at foreign festivals in Italy (Arezzo) and Wales (the Llangollen Eisteddfod), always with creditable results.

Also active as a very talented actress, Bisazza interpreted leading roles in Italian with the Compagnia Filodrammatica Carlo Goldoni and in Maltese with the Ribalta Company. She continued teaching into old age.

Beatrice married Charles Bisazza, actor, singer, and teacher in 1939 and they had four daughters and one son: Anna, Juliette, Laura, Yolanda, and Mario.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.