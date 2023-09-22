Parish Priest

Born in Valletta, the son of eminent ophthalmologist Surgeon Charles Manché and his first wife Giuseppina Falzon, Carlo graduated BLCan in 1926 and DD in 1928 at the UM after which time he continued with his studies at the Gregorian University in Rome graduating PhD in 1930.

He was a man of great knowledge and wisdom, he spoke and wrote English, Italian, French, German, Spanish, Latin and Hebrew. He was also a good musician playing the organ, violin, guitar and oboe. He was an excellent preacher, a virtue he attributed to the French Orator Fr Jacques Bousset (1627-1704) whose works he read regularly in the original. His style was quiet and persuasive, without shouting ‘fire and damnation’ at his audience. His voice was pleasant and well modulated in keeping with his musical background.

Rev. Carlo Manché was parish priest of Gżira between 1935 and 1950. He will always be remembered for his fight against poverty and prostitution and through his hard work he managed to change his parish to a reputable place. He gave away all his personal belongings to the needy especially the prostitutes in the hope they would change their way of life.

Considered a saintly priest, people were simply impressed by his charity, love, patience and noble sentiment. He had them all in abundance and lavished these attributes on all people irrespective of colour, race or creed. Many foreigners, including the many servicemen posted in the Gżira-Sliema area, sought his help and advice and some even converted to Catholicism.

Manché died a poor man, but his memory still lives on in the hearts of many, rich in terms of love and faith. The best testimony of the great popularity he enjoyed, not only with his parishioners but with people from all over Malta, was his funeral at which the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Government Ministers attended as well as representatives of the Governor, the Archbishop and other authorities.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.