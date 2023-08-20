Professor of Commercial Law

Carlo was born in Victoria, Gozo, the son of Dr Emmanuele Mallia LLD and Maria née Mizzi, sister of Fortunato Mizzi*. He was educated at the Gozo Seminary and UM from where he graduated DLitt. (1910) and LLD (1913). He practised in the civil and commercial courts where he established an extensive practice. He was appointed professor of commercial law in 1918.

In 1919 Mallia was member of the National Assembly representing the UPM. He was elected member to the Legislative Assembly in 1924 on behalf the PDN, and got 319 votes. In 1927 and 1932 he contested with the PN and polled 544 votes and 739 votes and was elected.

Carlo Mallia was minister of industry and commerce in 1924 and minister of justice (1924 -1926). Mallia resigned his portfolio in 1926 but retained his seat in the Legislative Assembly.

Mallia was dismissed from his professorship by the secretary of state for the colonies in February 1937 because of his Fascist Italian sympathies. Shortly afterwards, he left Malta with his family, assumed Italian citizenship, and established his residence in Rome. In Rome he was the leader of the Irredentist Maltese Group under the protection of the Italian ministry of propaganda. In June 1940 he broadcast a strong pro-Italian speech under the pretext of commemorating the victims of 7 June 1919. Mallia was totally blind in the last years of his life. He died in Rome and was buried in the Cimitero del Verano.

Carlo Mallia was married to Emma Contini from, Italy, on 30 October 1923, and had a son and two daughters, Roberto*; Rosa Maria and Anna Maria.

