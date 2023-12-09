Oldest Maltese Woman

The youngest of nine children, Carmela Muscat was born in Birkirkara, but was raised in Sliema, where for some time she was a pupil at the Rosary School. She followed the call to join the Society of the Sacred Heart and entered the Novitiate at St. Julian's aged 20, taking her First Vows on 10 February, 1926. Six months later Carmela Muscat left Malta to serve overseas. Her first destination was England, first at Roehampton, where she took her Perpetual Vows, and then for two years at Brighton. In 1937, Sr. Carmela sailed to the United States of America, and moved to a new community eight times during her 42 years in the US, where she became known as the "little lamb", due to her small built and gentle ways. In 1979, Sr. Carmela Muscat returned to Malta, first as part of the newly opened parish-based community in Żejtun, and later to Fgura which had been opened in 1972, specifically to receive Sisters returning from India, Japan, Taiwan, England and the US, who later formed the community at Tal-Virtù in 1993. It was here that Sr. Carmela spent her last eighteen years, becoming, the first Maltese Sister of the Society of the Sacred Heart to celebrate her 100th birthday in 2005.

When she still formed part of the Fgura community, she and another sister used to meet outside the Chapel every single night and sing the Magnificat. When they left there and moved to Tal-Virtù, the two sisters sang it every day until the other sister died.

Sr. Carmela's passion for the hymn, dedicated to God by the Virgin Mary, had sparked off a tradition at the Tal-Virtù home as nuns now sing it together when they celebrate someone's birthday. She led the Magnificat in a strong, clear voice on the occasion of her one hundredth birthday and continued to do so until health permitted her.

Before falling asleep on Saturday night of 12th February, 2011, whilst recovering at the Mater Dei Hospital, the Magnificat, her favourite thanksgiving hymn, was sung to her by her Mother Superior, becoming the last thing she heard. As soon as the Mother Superior sang the Magnificat, Sr. Carmela looked at her and expressed "thank you".

Sr. Carmela Muscat passed peacefully away the next morning, at the most venerable age of 105, being thus, the oldest person in the Maltese Islands to date.

Her Funeral Mass was celebrated at the Archbishop's Seminary at Tal-Virtù. Interment followed at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.