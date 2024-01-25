Organist

The son of Mro Vittorio and Maria Concetta née Vella, Scerri was born at Naxxar. His first studies were under his father (1914-1918). At the end of World War One, he went to France to study at the seminary of Chavagnes-en-Paillers and later that of Lucon. He was ordained priest on 30 June 1930 and appointed vice-parish priest of Sa Mesmin-le-Vieux. Between 1930 and 1935 he grounded himself well in sacred music, Gregorian chant, classical polyphony, and organ. He often played the organ at Lucion Cathedral of which he was appointed official organist in 1935, staying on until 1940. He was also a teacher of music at the seminary, hospital chaplain, and in charge of the children’s choir.

With the Nazi’s occupation of France in 1940, Scerri found himself in a concentration camp at St Denis, where he still managed to play the harmonium during religious services. Freed in 1944, he stayed another year at Lucon before returning to Malta. He encountered some difficulties with the authorities but managed to remain a resident in his own native village. He founded a boys’ choir, which developed into a a male youth and boys choir called Scola Cantorum of Naxxar and together with his nephew, Mro. Joseph Fenech, he started taking part in various religious services as well as in musico-literary evenings.

Scerri’s greatest fame was as organist and as such he is remembered for his monthly recitals at St John’s Co-cathedral where he was official organist for many years. He taught organ, piano, and Gregorian chant at various convents and for a time also at the Seminary. He was appointed official representative of the archdiocese of Malta during the 1957 International Congress on Sacred Music held in Paris. In 1960 the French Government bestowed on him the title of Chavalier des Palmes Academique Francais especially for his dedicated work in promoting the French Language in Malta after the war. He was the pioneer of the French Language teaching in Malta.

Scerri published articles on sacred music and chant as well as on the Paris Congress of 1957. Among his hundreds of compositions are Missa Polifonica for three voices and large choir, Missa Brevis for three voices, Missa Solemnis for three voices, Requiem Mass, Incipit oratio Jeremiae prophetae for three or four voices, Crux fidelis, Inno (for 2,3,or 4 voices), Is-Seba’ Kelmiet ta’ Kristu fuq is-Salib and hymns dedicated to the Annunciation and Our Lady of Graces. He wrote a cantata dedicated to Our Lady of Lourdes and published Innijiet tal-Knisja (1963), a collection of sacred hymns to lyrics by Bro. Henry FSC.

He has authored an autobiographical book: Erba’ Snin f’Kamp ta’ Konċentrament Ġermaniż, which was published in 1971. He also composed the well known Oratorio ‘San Gregorio Magno’.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.