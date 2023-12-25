Foundress of the Dominican Sisters of Malta

Carolina was born in Senglea to Nicholas and Teresa née Galea, but spent most of her life in Victoria, Gozo, where she eventually died.

As far back as 1851, together with her cousin Fortunata Spiteri, she began harbouring thoughts of joining the Contemplative Order of Saint Dominic and eventually of founding a similar Order on her island home. Their plans were expressed to the Vatican authorities in the early 1860s, when several priests and people from Gozo were striving hard to establish a separate diocese.

Archbishop Alessandro Franchi, the head of the Congregazione degli Affari Ecclesiastici Straordinari, was impressed by the fervour of these two ladies. Meanwhile they perfected themselves in the theology of the Cross. Fortunata died suddenly in December 1864, just three months after the establishment of the diocese of Gozo, for which both she and Cauchi had laboured. Cauchi continued to work on her own, but she was aided throughout by Mgr Pietro Pace*, vicar general and eventually third bishop of Gozo. During his bishopric all difficulties were solved and the convent became a reality.

The first convent was built in Victoria on her property and through her munificence. The congregation was officially founded on 6 October 1889, feast of Our Lady of Rosary, and given diocesan recognition on 2 August 1893. It soon became evident that the congregation was not destined to become a contemplative order. Providentially another charisma became evident: the first members began perfecting themselves in nursing, thus helping others in sickness and old.

The congregation, given pontifical recognition on 8 December 1966, is officially known as the Congregation of Dominican Sisters of Saint Catherine of Siena or, for short, the Dominican Sisters of Malta.

In December 2007, Cauchi was commemorated on a stamp by the Maltapost.

