Journalist

Born in Floriana, the son of John Grech and Martha née Orr, Charles was educated at the Lyceum and the UM. He practised as solicitor (1948-1952) and in 1947 he joined Allied Newspapers Ltd. as a law reporter. Subsequently he was appointed night editor, chief sub-editor, features editor, assistant editor, and editor The Times of Malta (later The Times) between 1965 and 1990, when he retired. He led the newspaper through its most turbulent period – the attack on Strickland House in 1979, which is known as ‘Black Monday’.

Grech-Orr was also Malta correspondent of Exchange Telegraph News Agency (1953-1957), Reuters News Agency (1959-65), and The New York Times (1957-1965).

Grech-Orr was founder-member of the Institute of Journalists (Malta Branch) and of the Press Club (Malta) and member of the International Press Institute. He was a member of the Most Venerable Order of the Hospital of St John of Jerusalem.

Grech-Orr was awarded the Malta Press Club Gold Award (1994) and the Gold Award in the Malta Journalism Awards (2004). In 2005 he was appointed member of the National Order of Merit (M.O.M.).

In 2005 Grech-Orr published his memories: In the Editor’s Chair.

Charles Grech-Orr married Grace Ganado on 2 October 1960 and they had a son, Karl, and a daughter, Caroline.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.