Maltese Noble and Army Officer

Born in Mdina, Giuseppe was the son of 3rd Count of Għajn Tuffieħa Pietro Paolo Teuma-Castelletti, and Teresa de Marchesi Mallia Tabone.

He studied at St Ignatius College, St Julians and the UM.

Giuseppe Teuma-Castelletti was Colonel ADC to General Sir Henry Grant, Governor of Malta from 1907 to 1909, and later General Sir Leslie Rundle, Governor of Malta from 1909 to 1915. He reached the rank of Major and was awarded the MVO.

Giuseppe Teuma-Castelletti was an amateur painter and was a member of the Malta Art Amateur Association.

After retiring from King’s Own Malta Regiment of Militia, as major in 1921, he established a flourishing local industry for the manufacture of ceramics and pipes at his palace near Venezia’s aerodrome (destroyed during World War II).

Giuseppe Teuma-Castelletti married Maria Rachele Azzopardi dei Baroni di Buleben in 1901.

He died aged 62 years at his residence in Saqqajja Square Rabat and was buried at St. Domenic’s Church Rabat. He was survived by his second wife Mary née Fenech-Carbott.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.