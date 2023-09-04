Historiographer, Poet, Author

Born in Valletta, Ciantar, is considered as the leading Maltese eighteenth-century historian and letterato. Count Gio Antonio Ciantar is well-known as the author of Malta Illustrata of 1772, 1780).

He first studied in Malta, and then literature, history, geography, and other subjects in Majorca, Genoa, Pisa, Firenze, Siena and Livorno. In Rome he also studied theology, law, mathematics, and poetry. He wrote poetry in Latin and Italian.

In 1721 Ciantar moved to Palermo where Viceroy Portacarero gave him important responsibilities. Grand Master de Vilhena appointed him jurat of the three cities. His house was a library and a museum.

Ciantar also studied archaeology, Greek, and French and corresponded with international scholars who called him ‘The Wise Man from Malta’. When he went blind at 55 years of age, he dictated his writings. He is remembered especially as a historian and a student of folklore.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.