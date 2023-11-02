Surgeon and Author

The son of judge Zaccaria Roncali and Rosina née Manara, Demetrio was a medical doctor, professor of pathology and author. He graduated in medicine from the UM and settled in Rome for further studies. He was attached to the Clinical Surgical Institute of Rome.

Roncali has made a name for himself by his laborious studies and investigations in medical science. He published several scientific studies, copies of some of which are at the National Library. He died in Naples.

