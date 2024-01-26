Missionary

Born in Valletta, the son of Vincent Vella and Maria née Vassallo, Joseph studied at the Lyceum, and upon finishing his studies, he joined the Franciscan Minor Fathers. He was given the name of Didacus and was ordained priest on 7 August, 1955, three years later he moved to Honduras as a missionary along with four other Franciscan Friars. Receiving the missionary cross from Pope John XXIII, the friars were assigned to the parishes of San Francisco de la Paz, Manto, Catacamas and Juticalpa.

Upon their arrival in Honduras, Father Diego received the parish of Catacamas. Along the years, he distinguished himself as a zealous and hard working missionary, introducing catechists, the Legion of Mary, a football team, radios and schools in his Parish. He also formed a co-operative for local farmers, a clinic, and a college for secondary education. He was highly esteemed not only by the locals, but also by members of the Government and the Militia.

A trade union organizer, Rev Diego Vella was the chaplain of the Juticalpa labour union and was very active in pastoral activity. Deeply interested in the welfare of the Campesinos, he founded the Savings Cooperative and Credit Union and the Centro Santa Clara, in an effort to reach the great mass of people through education and evangelization.

Monsignor Nicolas D'Antonio Salza OFM., Prelate of the Territorial Prelature of the Inmaculada Concepción de la B.V.M. en Olancho, wanted him in Juticalpa to direct the Centro Santa Clara. There, Father Diego spent only a year, due to his early death at 43 years of age on 18 May, 1973. While on his way home from a meeting together with fellow Maltese Franciscan missionary John Schranz, he lost control of his vehicle and fell off a cliff. Father Diego was killed instantly, while Father Schranz suffered serious injuries, but survived, dying in his native Malta in 2010.

Founder of the Radio Juticalpa and Radio Majestad, Vella published also several leaflets on Church teachings and trade unions, authoring as well the book "En las huellas de Dio o la Cancion Moderna en la Cataquesis". Shortly before his tragic death he faced the terrible events which struck Olancho, when some villagers who had entered in a field in order to grow some crops, were shot by members of the Militia. Several other incidents followed, leading to the killings of two priests and twelve villagers as well as the exile of Bishop D'Antonio.

People from across Olancho and Catacamas requested that Father Diego be buried in their parishes. Thus it was ultimately decided that he would be laid to rest in the grounds of the Centro de Formación of Catacamas which nowadays carries his name. A monument was in return erected in his memory in Olancho.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.