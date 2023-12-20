Bishop of Epiphania

Distinguished Maltese Ecclesiastic, Sceberras was archdeacon of the Cathedral, Commendatore of the Order of St John, Doctor of Laws and Doctor of Sacred Theology. He was also Pronotary Apostolic, appointed Uditore of Grandmaster Zonda-dari and later vicar-general of Bishop Mgr Gori Mancini, whom he accompanied to Rome.

Sceberras was created Bishop of Epiphania by Pope Benedict XIII in 1726.

Sceberras was a man of great wisdom and very dear to Pope Clement XII and his successor Pope Benedict XIV.

After the death of Bishop Cocco Palmieri in 1721, Sceberras had been appointed capitular vicar of the diocese until the election of Bishop Gori Mancini. He died aged 72 and was buried in the church of St Mary of Jesus in Valletta.

