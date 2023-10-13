Biblical Scholar

Spiteri was born in Marsa, the son of Spiridione Spiteri and Antonia née Cassar, he studied at the Capuchin seminary in Floriana. He was ordained priest in 1948 and followed his studies at the Pontifical Gregorian University, from where he graduated SThL (1950) and SThD (1954). He also obtained his SSL from the Biblical Institute in Rome (1952).

In 1954 Spiteri was appointed lecturer of Holy Scripture at the Capuchin seminary. He was professor of biblical studies (New Testament) in the faculty of theology at the UM (1966-1988). A co-founder of the Malta Bible Society in 1958, he has served as its president (1988) and as member of the commission for the translation of the Bible in Maltese (since 1966) and co-translator of several parts of this Bible.

Spiteri has served as parish priest of Holy Trinity parish, Marsa (1958-1967) and of Our Lady of Lourdes’ parish in San Ġwann (1983-1991).

His most popular work is Kliem il-Ħajja - daily readings of the Bible with notes and reflections, a four-monthly publication (since 1974).

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.