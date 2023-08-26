Poet

The son of Francesco Saverio Cachia and Beatrice née Darmanin, Dwardu was born in Senglea. He was appointed teacher in 1874 and served in various schools at Vittoriosa, Senglea, and Tarxien. He retired on 1 February 1907.

Cachia was a member of the Xirka Xemia (1882-88) and wrote various poems in Is-Sebħ (1884-1886), in Il-Qari għall-Maltin, and other contemporary publications. In 1886 he published his Taqbil bil-Malti with a number of popular verses treating social themes. In 1894 he translated into Maltese part of a Portughese epic, Os Lusiados by Luis Vaz de Camoens. Cachia’s translation appeared in Pretidao de Amor and was published by Lisbon’s librarian, Professor Xavier da Cunha.

His best work, the one that merits great literary recognition, is the narrative poem ‘Katrin ta’ l-Imdina’ which stylistically captures the mood of a medieval political and personal tragedy through its rhythmic variations. This is very different from the humorous verses he normally composed. Dun Karm acclaimed it a beautiful, powerful, and useful poem, both in style and content.

In 1967, Ġużè Cassar Pullicino* published the booklet Elejzer u Neftali — Rumanzett Bibliku Mi;jub bil-Malti minn Dwardu Cachia, which Cachia had translated in 1897.

Edward married Maria Anna Felice in Senglea on 1 January 1886.

