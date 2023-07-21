Leftist Intellectual

Born in Valletta, the son of Paul Ellul and Pauline née Sammut, Edward studied with the Augustinians in Valletta, and the Salesians at the Juventutis Domus at Sliema. In 1910 he studied philosophy, Latin, Greek, and Italian at Martinetto in Turin.

During World War I, Ellul had to return to Malta and at first he earned a living by giving private lessons, but later he enrolled as a temporary clerk at the dockyard. From here he was sent to the Dardanelles, but, on his return, he left again for Marseilles. He joined the British Army and travelled to France and Belgium, and later formed part of the army of occupation in Germany.

In November 1919 Ellul was chosen assistant secretary for foreign relations in the League of Nations, and in 1922 council secretary of the Institute Française de Londre, where he met many prominent and famous personalities. He was decorated as chevalier of the Legion d’Honneur by the president of the French republic in appreciation of his work, and kept this job for around 24 years.

Ellul was appointed general commissioner for Malta in London (1948-49; 1955-58). Since he worked and sided with Dom Mintoff*, he resigned from this post both times to show his approval for Mintoff’s resignations. During the 1949 discussions in London, he worked hard in the interests of the Maltese workers, especially to prevent discharges from the Drydocks. In fact both Mintoff and Boffa had words of praise for him. During the same time, he was active in the British Labour Party and participated as delegate at the party’s annual conferences in London and Scarborough. He was also co-founder and honorary secretary of the Maltese League in England, and on various occasions he represented the MLP in the UK.

Ellul retired in Malta in 1965 and, in the following year and again in 1971, he contested unsuccessfully the local general elections as an indipendent candidate with his new-born party, Il-Partit tal-Libertà (Freedom Party).

Ellul’s writings on political, controversial, and literary themes were published both locally and abroad. Ellul also achieved success with his verse.

Ellul lived at Senglea and Xgħajra, where he died. At Xgħajra there is a street named after him.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.