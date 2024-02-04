Philantropist

One of the foremost Maltese philantropists, the Noble Emily Zammit Clapp erected the Zammit Clapp Memorial Hospital, attached to the Casa Leone XIII, entirely at her own expense as a memorial to her husband, Henry Lyman Clapp.

Emily Zammit Clapp was born in Valletta, the daughter of Emmanuele Zammit and Carmel née Livori.

In 1893 Archbishop Pietro Pace established a foundation to commemorate the episcopal jubilee of Pope Leo XIII which consisted of the endowment of a home in Malta to be called Casa Leone XIII.

The Zammit Clapp Hospital was inaugurated by Governor Sir H.M. Leslie Rundle on 3 June 1910. In 1911 Zammit Clapp made a deed of gift of both hospital and grounds to the nursing sisters of the Little Company of Mary, known as the Blue Sisters. The establishment had extended its activities to provide service to patients without distinction of creed and nationality.

Zammit Clapp was prominently associated with public works of moral and social usefulness which greatly benefited from her encouragement and assistance. She was also a generous helper of the poor and needy.

The Blue Sisters’ Hospital closed down in 1981 after months of fruitless negotiations with the superior of the congregation. The Socialist government had issued new conditions governing the licensing of private hospitals which the Blue Sisters did not accept. In December 1980, six nuns were flown out of Malta after the Police had called at the hospital and informed them that they had two alternatives: to leave immediately and quietly or to face court proceedings. In 1990 the government re-established the building as a hospital for the elderly.

Emily Zammit Clapp died at her residence Villa Zammit, in Pietà at the age of 75.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.