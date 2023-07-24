Servant of God

Born in Senglea, the son of Salvatore Borg and Carmela née Mirabelli, Eugenio was chosen by Saint Ġorġ Preca*, the founder of the Society of Christian Doctrine (M.U.S.E.U.M.) as its first superior general in 1926. He was also the founder’s right-hand man in the opening of various centres, including the first one at Ħamrun.

Borg founded the M.U.S.E.U.M. centre at Cospicua which he used to visit on foot, rain or shine. Before he joined the internal members group at Ħaż-Żebbuġ and later at Żabbar, Borg worked at the dockyard as a pattern maker and many recall the religious talks he used to deliver to the workers during the mid-day break.

Borg saw the Society expand to Australia and Canada for which he dedicated his whole life. The typical layman devoted wholeheartedly to the type of appostolate which the Second Vatican Council delineated, Borg was decorated with the Pro Ecclesia et Pontefice in 1958 in recognition of his deep interest in the propagation of the Word of God.

Eugenio retired at ‘Sacra Famiglia Institute’ at Żabbar. He died aged 80 years and was buried at the Addolorata Cemetery.

In 1997, thirty years after his death, Archbishop Mercieca issued an edict for the beatification of Borg. In March 2001 the remains of Borg were exhumed, and his remains were identified by Dr A. Abela Medici* and Prof. D. Cuschieri*. His remains were later placed at the M.U.S.E.U.M.’s chapel in Blata l-Bajda.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.