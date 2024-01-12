Professor of International and Constitutional Law

Ferdinando was born in Valletta, son of Giuseppe Caruana Dingli and Antonia née Farrugia. He was named after the last Grandmaster of the Order of St John in Malta – the German Ferdinand Von Hompesch.

Ferdinando’s father Giuseppe, son of Francesco Caruana and Giovanna Dingli, was a close associate, supporter, and regular creditor of Grandmaster Von Hompesch.

Giuseppe formed part of a small nucleus of Maltese who worked secretly for the return of the Order in Malta from the outset of the French interregnum on the island and the First Commissioner Sir Alexander Ball. Consequently he was arrested and exiled to Messina where he was taken ill and died, leaving behind him Ferdinando at the age of three years.

Ferdinando Caruana Dingli studied laws at the UM from where he graduated J.U.D. on 3 August 1824.

On 27 April 1835, Dr Ferdinando Caruana Dingli was appointed Professore del Diritto Civile within the Faculty of Law, UM, by a quasi-unanimous decision of all the members of the Council of the University. He was informed of his distinguished appointment by a letter from the then Rector of the University Canon Emmanuele Rosignaud.

On 29 March 1837, Professor Caruana Dingli in the capacity of staff member of the Faculty of Law gave testimony to the Royal Commission John Austin and George Cornewall Lewis during their visit to Malta to inquire into the affairs of the island. Dr Caruana Dingli, deposed before the Royal Commission, was also as a member of the Comitato Generale which Camillo Sciberras* had set up in Malta to campaign for the legislative introduction of free press and the constitutional establishment of franchise in the country but actually championed a liberal scientific instruction with the aid of good lecturers, who possibly were Maltese.

In 1838 Caruana Dingli together with Professor Sigismondo Dimech*, assumed the teaching of the several subjects in the re-modelled course of law. Besides the teaching of Commercial Law, Criminal (or Penal) Law, and Philosophy of Law, he took up instruction in international and constitutional law.

Professor Caruana Dingli sought to enhance his collaboration as an academic lawyer by undertaking legal publications which would help law students better appreciate the elements of law. He decided to embark on a very difficult translation of the Elementa Jurisprudentiae Criminalis which had been published by the famous Italian advocate and jurist Professore Giovanni Carmignani. Professore Carmignani had always refused any translation of his Elementa or constituents of the criminal law in Italian, because he had the belief that his work would lose its character if it were translated from Latin into Italian.

In May and June 1846, Professor Caruana Dingli had his permission confirmed by Professor Carmignani by two separate letters. In fact Caruana Dingli published the prima versione Italiana of the Elementi del Diritto Criminale in 1847 and 1848 in two volumes at the Tipografia Anglo-Maltese. Caruana Dingli’s translation was impeccable and was extolled by leading experts in Criminal Law in Malta and abroad.

Professor Caruana Dingli was a man of great erudition as his books and public speeches demonstrated but he was also a keen enthusiast in husbandry, which explained his close connection with the Società Medica. He was elected one of the Vice-Presidents of the Società Agraria on its first meeting of 12 April 1844 under the auspices of the Società Medica.

Together with his brother Reverend Dr Francesco*, he was an active and honorary member of the Società Economica Agraria of Malta for many years. He was also one of the first members of the first committee of the Malta Society of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce.

When Professor Caruana Dingli was approaching his 35th year of academic career he was struck by a grave illness, so much so that he had to remain in convalescence. He informed the rector of the University that owing to his advanced age and ill-health he would no longer be able to fulfil all his duties. In fact he retired on pension with effect from 1 January 1870. He died aged 72 at his residence in Strada Reale, St Julians on 31 July 1870, and was buried at the Church of St Paul’s Shipwreck, Valletta.

According to Eduardo Azzopardi Sant*, in his Melita Melitensium, together with Sir Ignazio Gavino Bonavita* and Sir Adrian Dingli*, Professor Ferdinando Caruana Dingli is listed as one of the eminent ‘giureconsulti’ of a great stature from the island of Malta in the nineteenth century.

On 16 July 1839, Professor Caruana Dingli married Antonia née Borg. His marriage was celebrated by his brother Reverend Francesco Caruana Dingli J.U.D. They had five children: Marianna, Salvatore, Francesco, Maria Rosaria, and Raffaele.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.