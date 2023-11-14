Archdeacon, Capitular Vicar General, and Politician

The son of Notary Pietro Paolo of Żebbuġ and Maria née Borg from Naxxar, Amato was born in Naxxar.

He studied philosophy and theology at the Bishop’s seminary and was ordained priest by Bishop Publio M. dei Conti Sant*. He furthered his studies at the UM where he studied civil and canon law. Amato graduated in divinity in 1828 and, for many years, helped the bishop of Malta in the administration of the diocese. In 1829, Bishop F.X. Caruana* appointed him as his vicar, canon of the cathedral chapter, and examiner for the clergy.

Amato took an active part in politics and in 1849 he was elected member of the council of government with 619 votes, the second on the elected list. In 1850, he took part in the debate on the criminal code and insisted on the insertion of an amendment to the section which dealt with offences against religious sentiment, the proposed discrimination in the punishment for offences against the Catholic and Protestant religions, and the description of the former as the dominant religion, gave wide offence to Protestant residents in Malta. The code as amended was refused the royal sanction. It was promulgated in 1854 without this controversial section.

Amato’s support for the introduction of compulsory military service and of a Maltese militia, earned for him the disfavour of his countrymen. However, in the second general election of 1854, he obtained 1,266 votes. In 1857, the ecclesiastics were deprived of their right to stand for election by order in council of 30 October but Canon Amato and the Maltese ecclesiastics retained their seats until the council was dissolved in the same year.

On two occasions, the name of Canon Amato was submitted for election for the bishopric of Malta, but his active participation in politics and his marked independence of spirit made his nomination unacceptable to the British. Bishop Pace Forno appointed him his vicar general and archdeacon of the cathedral chapter.

According to Mgr Ludovico Mifsud Tommasi under the pseudonym ‘Gristi’: ‘Canon Filippo Amato, [Bishop] Caruana’s Secretary, was in reality Caruana’s illegitimate son’. This comment was published in 2000 by Dr Giovanni Bonello in his feature: ‘Archbishop Francesco Saverio Caruana – A Suspect Debunking’ in Histories of Malta Deceptions and Perceptions Volume One.

Amato died at the age of 59 years and was buried in the Cathedral church, Mdina.

