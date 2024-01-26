Patriot, Governor of Gozo

Elected representative of Gudja in the Consiglio Popolare established by the Maltese insurgents on 18 February 1799, Castagna was appointed luogotenente of Senglea and Cospicua after the French capitulation.

Castagna was selected by the representatives of the people, together with Marquis Testaferrata, Rev Emmanuele Riccard, Rev Pietro Mallia, and Michele Mallia, to proceed to London in November 1801 to represent to HM’s government the needs of the Maltese and to ask for provisions.

Castagna was described by Royal Commissioner Charles Cameron as a ‘man of an excellent character, exceedingly popular with every rank of the inhabitants. He distinguished himself at the siege of Valletta and in the Congress by his courage, moderation and wisdom. He took Gozo from the hands of the French troops with a handful of soldiers and an address which raised him very high in the opinion of the military. He is very warmly attached to the British Government.’

After the death of Emanuele Vitale, Castagna was nominated governor for Gozo on 8 October 1802 and held this position for 14 years. During his time as governor of Gozo, Castagna established the Monte di Pietà in 1805, he facilitated and improved the Gozo hospital.

Castagna served the government with honour and integrity for 40 years.

He died after a long illness and, by his own wish, he was buried in the family vault at the Għaxaq parish church.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.