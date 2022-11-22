The Faculty of Theology has launched a biography titled Patri Donat Spiteri: Qaddej tal-Kelma ta’ Alla, authored by Rev. Dr Martin Micallef.

During the book launch at St John's Co-Cathedral's Oratory, lecturers from the Department of Sacred Scripture read biblical passages in Hebrew and Greek, expounding particular biblical texts.

The main sections and highlights of the new publication were also discussed.

Book presentation to the archbishop Charles J. Scicluna

Archbishop, Charles J. Scicluna spoke on the significant biblical pastoral ministry undertaken by Spiteri and his great personal input in lecturing biblical science at the University of Malta.

The book is published by Kite Publishers.