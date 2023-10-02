Scholar and Military Chaplain

Born in Mosta, Tonna affiliated himself to the Dominican convent in Rabat in 1823 when he had already been ordained deacon. He studied philosophy in the Rabat college but was then sent to Rome where he was made lector in theology at the college of S. Maria sopra Minerva and studied the English language at St Clement’s college.

In Malta, Tonna taught philosophy and theology at the Dominican Studies in Valletta where he also served as rector for some time. He became bachelor and master in theology.

Tonna was appointed parish priest of Porto Salvo, Valletta, and then chaplain of the English soldiers, converting many of them to Catholicism. He was twice appointed provincial of the Maltese convents. He died during an outbreak of cholera that claimed seven other Dominicans from the Valletta convent.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.