Painter, Lithographer, and Metal Engraver

Francesco Zimelli was born in Valletta, the son of Giuseppe Zimelli and Maddalena née Pace.

In 1766, Francesco was registered as Argentiere col Falconiere, while in 1784 it was recorded that Maestro Orefice Francesco Zimelli had made a gold medal for Guglielmo Lorenzi.

A goldsmith by trade, he was commissioned by the Order of the Knights of St John as a copper and silver engraver.

In the 1790’s he was employed as a ‘Cogiusta’ at the mint of the Order, engraving dyes and punches for Grandmasters Emanuel de Rohan Polduc and Ferdinand von Hompesch. He produced the well-known series of signed engravings of Grandmaster Manuel de Rohan Polduc, and other high officials of the Order of St John.

As a ‘maestro Gisillatore’, Zimelli engraved the official seals of the Cancelleria of the Order. He also produced the seals for the Segreteria of the French, Italian and Spanish langues.

Zimelli established himself as a silversmith and an engraver. It is evident from some of his commissions that he built for himself a good reputation. His series of prints are of quality and are popular with collectors.

Zimelli was also a painter in his own right. Examples of his works may be found at the Museum of Fine Arts in Valletta. A collection of twenty illustrations, including costumes appear in a single volume on public display at the National Library.

Francesco married Giuseppa Laferla on 27 January 1771, who bore him ten children.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.