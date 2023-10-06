Witnesses of the First Miraculous Cure of Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary

Franġisku was the son of Salvu Portelli and Vinċenza née Caruana. He was baptized the day after his birth at the Għarb Collegiate Parish Church by Archpriest Canon Salv Mizzi, in the presence of the child’s father of Michael Angelo Apap and Maria née Portelli who acted as grandparents. His family hailed from Nadur where they used to live but Salvu moved his family to Għarb in order to make it easier for himself to go to work as watchman of Ġordan and Tbieġi lighthouses more easily.

Portelli’s connection with Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary consists in the fact that he was one of the witnesses of the first miraculous cure ever registered in the annals of the Sanctuary. The extraordinary recovery of Vinċenza Portelli, his mother, happened in October 1886. Owing to her heart troubles, the old lady was nearing her end. Her sons Franġisku, Nikol and Nardu decided to visit Ta’ Pinu Chapel where they prayed earnestly for their mother’s recovery. On the following day, their mother felt better and lived untroubled for another two and a half years. After this miracle, Franġisku’s interest in Ta’ Pinu continued to grow. He decided he would take every opportunity to spread the devotion towards Our Lady of Ta’ Pinu. In this, he found the help of Karmni Grima*, the lady to whom Our Lady has spoken to.

Franġisku was buried in the Għarb Parish Church. On the 19 of March 1976, his remains mortal were carried to the Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary and laid to rest in the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception, beside those of Karmni Grima.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.