Mercieca was born at Għarb. Though inclined to become a priest, it was not possible for him to pursue his studies. Orphaned of his father, he worked to maintain his mother and family and to provide a dowry for his sisters. Through most of his life, Mercieca assisted two lonely priests who, one after the other, asked to live within his own house. In his youth, Frenċ helped to provide funds for the building of Ta’ Pinu Basilica. He was a great devotee of Our Lady venerated in that shrine.

After Frenċ cured a youngster who had suffered from an accident, many began to turn to him to be cured. After being sued by some doctors, in 1938 the Gozo Court declared him innocent because his ointments were not really a medicine. Frenċ himself was sure that only faith in God helped in healing those who went to him. After some years of troubles, Frenċ was not disturbed any more by sceptics.

Frenċ never accepted to teach anyone because he was sure that he had no special skill. He used to say: ‘My teacher will never die.’ Many artistic paintings and sculptures at the Ta’ Pinu shrine were paid for by Frenċ. If he got anything from those who sought for his help, he donated it to his favourite shrine. Many persons felt better after a message by Frenċ, or after accepting his prescriptions, or after drinking portions suggested by him. But he never ceased to say that those who used to go to him could not hope of any healing, if they did not mean to lead a good life.

Many looked on Frenċ as a healer whom God assisted in all he did. Though he never studied medicine, thousands claimed that they preferred him to any doctor, because he inspired faith in them, when sick or weak in health.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.