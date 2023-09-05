Augustinian, Bishop of Malta

The son of the lawyer Francesco Pace and Lucia dei Baroni Forno, Gaetano was born in Rabat, Gozo. He joined the Order of the Hermits of St Augustine on 20 July 1824, studied in Malta and at Fermo, Italy, and was ordained priest at Naples, on 22 September 1832.

He taught in various convents of his order in Italy, until he was elected Provincial of the Maltese Augustinians on 30 May, 1847. In October 1848 Pace Forno opened a college for boys in Valletta.

In July 1857 Pace Forno was summoned to Rome. Being a Gozitan, and an eminent one, he was not only aware of the attempts of his countrymen to create a bishopric in Gozo, but was also one of the backstage promoters. At Rome, the Maltese Mgr Paolo Micallef, at that time, the Order’s Acting General, informed Pace Forno that he was wanted by the Secretary of State. He also confided with Pace Forno that the Gozitans had lately sought his aid in their attempts to erect a diocese. They had even wanted to suggest him as their first bishop, but he had refused.

Pace Forno was received by the Secretary of the Congregation for Extraordinary Ecclesiastical Affairs, who proposed him as coadjutor to the bishop of Malta. He was consecrated bishop in Rome on 4 October and on 3 December he succeeded to the Malta bishopric.

Pace Forno was the first native of the island to become bishop of Malta and Gozo. He died unexpectedly while visiting his relatives in Castellamare di Stabia, near Naples on 22 July 1874.

The parish church of St Cajetan of Thiene, at the emerging town of Ħamrun (formerly Casale San Giuseppe), was named after his patron saint by an Action Committee set up for the building of the church, in the wake of his unexpected death. Bishop Pace Forno died in Naples, but was buried at the Chapel of St Publius in St John’s Co-Cathedral, Valletta.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.