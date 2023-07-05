Prime Minister

George was born in Valletta, the son of Oliviero Borg Olivier an architect and Rosa née Amato. He studied at the Lyceum and the RUM from where he graduated LLD. in 1937. He obtained his notarial warrant a year later.

Borg Olivier joined the PN in 1939 and was one of the three PN representatives elected to the Council of Government, and obtained 1,191 votes. In 1947 he became deputy leader of the PN and deputy leader of the opposition. From the 4th district he polled 2,133 votes. He distinguished himself early in his political career when, in 1940, he withstood the imperialist order for deporting illegally a number of Maltese citizens, including Dr Nerik Mizzi*.

In 1947 Borg Olivier became secretary of the PN and editor of the Party’s newspaper Patria. Between 1950 and 1976 George Borg Olivier (commonly known as Ġorġ Borg Olivier) was successfully elected from two electoral districts: in 1950 (890 and 1,319 votes), 1951 (2,366 and 1,536 votes), 1953 (2,894 and 1,562 votes), 1955 (2,593 and 1,315 votes), 1962 (3,561 and 1,285 votes), 1966 (4,336 and 1,579 votes), 1971 (4,372 and 1,434 votes), and in 1976 (4,645 and 2445 votes).

In 1950 he was re-elected member of the Legislative Assembly and held the post of minister of works and reconstruction, and later that of minister of education in the Nationalist minority government led by Dr Nerik Mizzi. He succeeded Mizzi as prime minister and Minister of justice on the latter’s death on 20 December 1950.

In 1951 Borg Olivier formed a coalition government with the MWP in which he served as prime minister and minister for works and reconstruction. In 1953 he again formed a coalition government with the MWP serving prime minister until 1955.

He was leader of the opposition in 1955-1958. In 1958 Dom Mintoff resigned as prime minister but Borg Olivier declined to form a government. In 1955 he led the PN delegation to the Malta Round Table Conference in London, and returned to London in 1958 with another delegation to seek the restoration of self-government.

Under George Borg Olivier’s leadership, the PN contested the 1962 elections with a programme of full independence within the Commonwealth. The PN won 25 seats and an absolute majority in Parliament. He became prime minister and also assumed the portfolio of minister of economic planning and finance.

After a controversial referendum in May 1964, in which a majority of the votes cast approved the proposed independence constitution, in July a full round of talks with all the five political parties concerned, led by Borg Olivier as prime minister, was held at Marlborough House in London.

The minority view against immediate independence was dismissed. The majority view was hindered by disagreements as to constitutional form, mainly concerning civil and secular entitlements against traditional Roman Catholic presumptions and fears, but one of Mintoff's six points also endorsed the potential justification of violence.

The MLP also seemed unenthusiastic about Malta's staying in the Commonwealth, or retaining the George Cross in the national colours.

After prolonged negotiations with the British government and a referendum on a draft constitution, Borg Olivier succeeded in achieving full independence within the Commonwealth for Malta on 21 September 1964. He also signed agreements with the British government about the defence of Malta and financial aid from Britain.

Malta joined the United Nations, the Council of Europe, and the Commonwealth. In 1970 Borg Olivier associated Malta with the European Economic Community.

After the 1966 elections the PN was again returned to power with Borg Olivier as prime minister and minister of commonwealth and foreign affairs.

After the PN’s electoral defeat in 1971 Borg Olivier became leader of the opposition, a post he held till 1976, when although he was successfully returned from two districts, the PN failed to win the election.

During January 1974, eighteen Nationalist parliamentarians signed a declaration of no confidence in Borġ Olivier's leadership. Three others who could not attend signed later. Out of 27 MPs, only five supported the party leader. These five MPs were Paulo Borg Olivier, Albert Borg Olivier de Puget, Alfred Bonnici, Joseph Cassar Galea and Alexander Cachia Zammit. Borg Olivier could still count on the support of his relatives in the party, as well as on those politicians who, like Cachia Zammit, had been members of his 1962-1971 cabinets and were still in the legislature.

For a while, that backing was enough to enable Borg Olivier to retain the party leadership. Yet when Borg Olivier loyalists proved incapable of opposing Mintoff's proposal to change Malta from a constitutional monarchy to a republic (with a parliamentary majority of two-thirds, but without the referendum which Borg Olivier wanted), his position was fatally weakened.

In April 1977, after a brilliant career in Maltese politics, Borg Olivier resigned the leadership of the Party and of the Opposition being succeeded by Dr Eddie Fenech Adami* on 11 April.

On Independence Day the degree of Doctor of Literature (Honoris Causa) was conferred upon him by the RUM. He was made Knight Grand Cross of the Order of Pius IX by Pope Paul VI in November 1964.

On 14 June 1968, Borg Olivier was decorated with the Grand Cross of Merit of the Order of Malta by the Grand Master of the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of St. John of Jerusalem, of Rhodes and of Malta.

Borg Olivier was often described as a shrewd politician whose moderate policies have always proved him right and honest. His statesmanship was put on record on various occasions. At the UN his proposal for the ‘Law of the Sea’ received universal praise and approval.

George Borg Olivier married Alexandra Mattei at the parish church of Stella Maris on 21 November 1943 and had one daughter, Angela, and two sons, Alexander and Peter. He died at his residence in ‘Villa Mattei, 55 Victoria Avenue, Sliema.

Prime Minister Mintoff expressed his intention to organise a state funeral for Borg Olivier. His funeral was the largest state funeral in Maltese history up to that point in time, and it was followed by thousands who went to Valletta to pay their last respects. He was buried at the Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery.

A monument in honour of Borġ Olivier was erected in Castille Square, Valletta in 1989, as part of the events commemorating the 25th anniversary of independence. Another bust of George Borg Olivier was unveiled in 2008, after the building of the new Dar Ċentrali at Pietà.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.