Capuchin Friar and Author

Born in Żabbar, Zahra was brought up in the countryside. He was very enthusiastic about school and spent his free time studying, thus learning to write by himself, not only in Maltese but also in Italian.

At 17 of age Zahra took up employment with the Drydocks as a joiner, where he was very respected as an eager learner and an efficient employee. With the same enthusiasm Zahra learned music and joined the Żabbar band club. Zahra was also wholeheartedly involved in parish life.

When he was 30, Zahra joined the capuchin convent in Kalkara, and after a 2 year novitiate he was fully received into the order on 15 August 1914. He was sent to the Marsa capuchin convent. He not only utilised his background in carpentry, but he was also indefatigably involved in charity work, and in educating through writing. In all his work Zahra sought to be inspired by the Franciscan ethos.

His publications were intended to attract a lay readership. In 1930 he published his first book: Il-Mediċina tas-Saħħa u Is-Sigriet tal-Feliċità, a moral-philosophical nature.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.