Statuarian

The son of Mikiel and Innocenza nèe Camilleri, Ġlormu was born in Mqabba but brought up at Rabat. Dingli attended the primary school of Mqabba. At 14 years of age he attended the School of Arts in Valletta and studied under Antonio Micallef. In the meantime Dingli was employed as telephone operator and time keeper with the Health Department.

After Anton Micallef, Dingli continued his studies with Xandru Mallia*, the son of Karmenu, known as ‘Il-Lhudi’.

Below is a list of selected works by Ġlormu. The last artistic work by Dingli was the statue of St Catherine, commissioned by the Maltese community of Adelaide in Australia, which Dingli himself worked in Australia.

Glormu Dingli married Antonia Caruana on 17 January 1937 and they had ten children. Dingli died at St Vincent de Paul Hospital.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.