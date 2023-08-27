Patriot and political leader

An ardent patriot who from his earliest years and throughout a long life exerted himself in the interest of his Island Home. Al-though he criticized severely the colonial administration of Mal-ta, Mitrovich appreciated the British connection.

The son of Saverio and Adeodata nèe Boldoni, Mitrovich was born in Senglea. His father was enlisted in the Royal Malta Fencible Regiment and as a result, the young Mitrovich spent most of his early years mingling with English Families.

Mitrovich was employed as a clerk with two English commercial houses but he later established his own business but without any success.

During the administration of Sir Frederick Ponsomby (1826-1836), in May 1832, Mitrovich, who at that time was still in his youth, together with four other patriots presented a petition on the grievances of the Maltese, to the chief secretary for transmission to His Majesty the Council, in which they also requested a form of representative government.

In April 1835, the British Government granted a Constitution according to which there was to be a nominated Council of seven to assist the Governor. The Maltese Liberals were, however, far from satisfied with this concession and in July 1835, Mitrovich went to London at his own expense to plead the Maltese cause.

In London Mitrovich was greatly helped by Mr William Ewart, an MP from Liverpool. He helped Mitrovich in correspondence with Lord Glenelg and in drawing up a petition for presentation to the Parliament at Westminister. In London, Mitrovich also published a pamphlet: Indirizzo ai Maltesi da parte del loro amico Giorgio Mitrovich attualmente a Londra. This was printed, and copies were sent to Malta for local consumption. On 11 June 1836 Mr Ewart presented a petition bearing 2,359 Maltese signatures.

As a result of this, the British Government decided to send a Royal Commission to Malta to hold an inquiry into the local administration. Amongst other things, the Commission recommended the abolition of press censorship.

Mitrovich went to London on three other occasions. Between 1838 and 1840 he was in London doing his utmost to preserve what had already been gained.

Throughout his political career Mitrovich set about his task without trumpet-blowing. Though moderate in his claims, he succeeded in awaking the Maltese from their previous lethargy by his exemplary way of life as well as his speeches and writings. One of his great delusions of life came during the 1848 elections, when the elective principle was introduced for the first time. Out of 3,056 votes cast in Malta, Mitrovich obtained only 26 votes, eight fewer than his friend Camillo Sciberras. But Mitrovich’s efforts and sense of dedication were awarded when he was twice elected to the Council of Government. He was elected in partial elections instead of Sir Ignazio Bonavita who resigned his seat from the Council in April 1855. Mitrovich obtained 1,050 votes and took his seat in the Council on 5 June. About a year later he resigned after leaving the room in protest over the official vote on a resolution moved by Dr. Bruno.

In 1858 Mitrovich tried to form a National Committee to reform the Council by petition to the Secretary of State. Its life however, was very short. Mitrovich with a family of 12, lived to the venerable age of 90. He lived and died in poverty. His one desire throughout his life was to obtain for his countrymen the necessary constitutional reforms and press freedom.

He died at his residence in Theatre Street, Valletta.

He was married to Anna Maria Salomone.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.