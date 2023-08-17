Scholar and Administrator

Born in Senglea, Giovanni Matteo son of Vincenzo Rispoli and Caterina affiliated himself to the Dominican convent in Birgu but studied in Palermo and at the Sorbonne with the help of Grand Master Alof de Wignacourt. There he obtained a doctorate in theology and took part in a theological dispute in the general chapter held in Paris in 1611. As a result he was nominated master in theology.

In 1612 the grandmaster, impressed by his abilities nominated him his theologian and consultant. He only came back to Malta in 1617 on his appointment as provincial vicar of the Maltese convents. His forte was the search for truth which he spread in his preaching and by his example.

In Sicily Rispoli had a long career as teacher. In 1615 he was unjustly accused before the Inquisition in Sicily, and was imprisoned, but he was found not guilty. He continued his previous work and later was appointed provincial vicar for the three convents in Malta and consultant to the inquisition.

Rispoli was a very able and popular preacher. He preached abroad in such cities as Rome, Venice, Genoa, Naples, Palermo, Augusta, and Macerata. He was taken ill while preaching the Lenten sermons in Catania and died the following day.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.