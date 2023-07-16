Chief Justice

Born at Ħaż-Żebbuġ, son of Judge Dr Filippo and Carmela née Parnis, Giovanni was educated at private colleges in Malta and abroad. He entered the UM, graduated in laws in 1877, and was called to the Bar the following year. He was considered as one of the brightest young men of his generation.

Four years after Pullicino had left the Alma Mater, he recrossed its threshold and, at the age of 24, was nominated professor of civil and canon law. During Pullicino’s professorship, the UM became autonomous. In September 1887, after the recommendation of a government commission, the fundamental statute of 1838 was repealed and a new statute was promulgated creating a senate which was vested with very wide powers. Pullicino was chosen by the faculty of laws to be one of the four members of the senate and he took a most active part in the discussions and deliberations of that body.

In 1895 Pullicino was raised to the Bench whereof he soon became one of the brightest judges. In this new field, his brilliant qualities stood out more conspicuously than ever. All his great qualities are reflected in the many masterly judgements with which he enriched case law. Upon the death of Judge Paolo Debono, in 1906 he was nominated to the criminal court and to the court of appeal, where he sat with President Sir Giuseppe Carbone and Judge Sir Alessandro Chappelle.

On the death of Carbone, Pullicino, as the senior judge, was appointed chief justice and president of the court of appeal. After Pullicino had occupied this exalted position for almost two years, Crown Advocate Sir Vincent Frendo Azzopardi was made chief justice on November 1915 in his stead. In view of this disappointment, Pullicino asked leave to be transferred from the supreme court to the commercial court.

Pullicino was appointed chairman of the Food Control Board and the Emigration Committee. In 1896 he was appointed member of the commission of management of the Public Library and, in 1908, a member of the financial commission. For several years he was examiner in English Literature at the UM and a commissioner of charity where he did much good work.

In 1913 Pullicino accepted Mgr. Pace’s invitation to be a member of both the general and the executive committees on the occasion of the Eucharistic Congress. He served both offices with all his energies and wise counsels. In recognition of his valuable services in connection with the Congress, Pullicino was created knight commander of the Order of St Gregory by Pope Pius X.

Pullicino was married to Giorgina, the eldest daughter of Judge Pasquale Mifsud. They had two daughters and one son.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.