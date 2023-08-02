Politician

Giuseppe Agius Muscat, the son of Carmelo Agius and Felicità née Muscat, was born in Vittoriosa. He attended the Malta Garrison School and the Lyceum. He graduated as MD from the UM on 17 October 1919.

He joined the UPM in 1924 and was not elected with 279 votes, but successfully contested the 1927 general elections with 683 first count votes in the interests of the PN. He contested the fourth electoral division which included Żabbar. He subsequently successfully stood for the same fourth electoral district in 1932 (1,170 first preference votes). In 1947 Agius Muscat contested the second electoral district (1,330 fpv), and the second and third divisions (2,178 fpv and 492 fpv respectively) in the 1950 elections.

Giuseppe Agius Muscat was appointed Minister of Health and Social Services in the Nationalist Minority Government in September 1950 and retained his appointment under the caretaker government (1951-1953).

He carried out very hard work as an ARP member during World War Two. He was very punctual on the field of tragedy, consoling the moribund. He was also medical advisor to the Società Mutro Soccorso and President of the Società Filarmonica Maria Mater Gratiae and the Orchestra Union of his native town Żabbar. He was an extremely charitable and a very popular person at his hometown and nearby villages by endearing himself to his constituents through his charitable and humanitarian work.

Giuseppe Agius Muscat married Vincenza Bonello in 1934, and they had five children: Anne, Lora, Renato, Maria, and Lino. He died at his residence in Żabbar.

A bust of Dr Giuseppe Agius Muscat was inaugurated by Prime Minister Eddie Fenech Adami on 9 June 1990 at Żabbar, the work of artist Alfred Camilleri Cauchi.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.