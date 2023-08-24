Titular Archbishop of Tiana

Born in Valletta and christened on the same day at Porto Salvo parish church, Xerri was the son of Giovanni and Sylvestra. He lived under three different dominations: born under Grandmaster Emanuel Pinto de Fonseca, lived during the French occupation, and died under the British rule.

Xerri studied hard and graduated in theology and in canon law. He was ordained priest on 19 September 1772.

A learned prelate, he was professor of dogmatic and moral theology, and civil law.

Xerri was archdeacon of the Cathedral chapter, vicar general, and referendary of the Signature of Grace and Justice in Rome. After the death of Bishop Vincenzo Labini, Xerri, as vicar general carried out his duties as a spiritual leader of the diocese.

On 15 December 1818, the Grandmaster of the Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George, Sir Thomas Maitland invested Mgr Xerri as Officer of the Order at a ceremony which took place in the Governor’s private apartments in the Palace, Valletta. In fact the Bishop of Malta, Bishop Labini declined the appointment on the grounds of ill-health, and the next Church dignitary in rank, was the Archdeacon of the Cathedral, Mgr Giuseppe B. Xerri. Xerri’s responsibilities included the administration of the oath to the Catholic knights.

On the 27 June 1821, Pope Pius VII nominated Giuseppe Bartolomeo Xerri as Titular Archbishop elect of Tiane. But on 22 November Mgr Xerri felt very sick and was administered the last sacraments. In fact he died on 20 November, before he was consecrated bishop.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.