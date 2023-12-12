Artist and Historian

The son of Antonio Calleja and Maria Teresa née Cachia, Giuseppe Maria was born in Valletta.

At the age of eight Giuseppe began attending the Government Primary School, the Lyceum.

Calleja studied under Giuseppe Hyzler* and was a close friend of his brother Vincenzo Hyzler*. Works attributed to Giuseppe Hyzler from 1847 to 1858 are in fact the works by Calleja.

Calleja taught design at the Schools of Art in Senglea, Vittoriosa, and Floriana during 1865. He also taught art at the Lyceum (1878-93), St Ignatius College, Sliema, and to private students.

The Annunciation altar piece at the Balzan parish church is considered as his masterpiece. He executed many other paintings for various churches and participated in several exhibitions in Malta and London.

Calleja, who regularly contributed pencil-drawings to L’Arte, published several studies about art treasures in local churches of Malta in L’Ordine, and later in a book form (1881). This book was translated into English by Daniel Fallon.

Giuseppe Calleja died single at the venerable age of eighty-six at his residence, in St Julians, and was buried at the Addolorata Cemetery.

