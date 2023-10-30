Sculptor, Designer, Restorer

Born in Bormla, the son of Giovanni Caruana and Concetta née Torbuora, Giuseppe was brought up by two unmarried aunts and his uncle, the painter S. Marciò, because his mother died shortly after his birth. S. Marciò taught him the first rudiments of art, and later he studied at the Cospicua Government Industrial School, under Vincenzo Cardona, the Italian scuptor. He also trained and worked under various Italian sculptors at the Royal Opera House in Valletta. He painted theatre scenes for theatrical representations.

He became teacher of design in Government primary schools in Żabbar and Tarxien.

He made papier-mâché’ statues and crucifixes for various parishes and street decorations, including the Victory statue at Żabbar.

In 1947 Giuseppe Caruana restored the main altarpiece of the church of St Theresa at Cospicua by Luca Garnier which had been badly damaged during the war. His works are found in many churches and band halls.

Giuseppe Caruana married twice, first to Maria Borg, and after her demise he married Stella Pace dei Conti Ubaldini who survived him.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.