Founder of the Missionary Society of St Paul

De Piro was born in Mdina the son of Marquis Alexander de’ Marchesi De Piro and Ursola née Agius Caruana. He studied at the UM and the Gregorian University in Rome, being ordained priest in Rome on 15 March 1902. Physically rather weak, he had a determined personality and was methodical, precise, and meticulous in everything he did.

From 1907 onwards De Piro dedicated himself to the service of the Church. In 1910, in a small house in Mdina, the Missionary Society of St Paul was born which strives to spread and to preach the name of Christ to many lands. The early years were difficult and had very few vocations, but De Piro remained confident of a better future.

The society moved from one temporary residence to another in Mdina until it was entrusted with the small church of St Agatha in Rabat in 1923,and De Piro bequeathed the adjacent land to it. In 1932 Archbishop Caruana blessed the foundation stone of the motherhouse. During his lifetime, three other houses were entrusted to De Piro’s Society: St Joseph Home, one at St Venera, and another at Għajnsielem (Gozo), both for boys in need, and an oratory in Birkirkara.

De Piro directed other institutes: the female orphans’ home of St Francis of Assisi (known as Fra Diego) at Ħamrun (1907); the Jesus of Nazareth Institute at Żejtun (1921), also for young girls in need; and the St Francis of Paola Institute at Birkirkara (1927), for orphan girls. He also tried to set up a workhop in Valletta for unemployed young women, but was forced to close it down.

De Piro was installed canon of the cathedral church (1911) and later dean of its chapter. He was also appointed general secretary of the archbishop (1915-1918), rector of the major seminary at Mdina (1918-1920), and the archbishop’s delegate in Gudja in a period of parochial troubles (1921). De Piro was one of the leaders when the National Assembly was formed following the turmoil of the Sette Giugno riots (1919) and a mediator during the Strickland crisis (1930). In 1932 he was elected a senator as Special Member for the clergy.

De Piro worked hard to the very end. In 1933, after conducting a procession at Ħamrun, he felt ill and fell unconscious. He died that same evening at the Floriana Central Hospital.

Whether he worked to satisfy the hunger of the wretched or to bring peace among men, or as a patriot, De Piro always produced a sound testimony that God enlightened his life and filled his heart with love for his neighbour.

In January 2003, Archbishop G. Mercieca presided over the diocesan process for the beatification of Mgr DePiro. That same week the acts of the process was sent to the Holy See to be considered by the congregation for the causes of saints.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.