Ophthalmologist

The son of Nicolas Barth and Maddalena née Sciberras, Joseph was born in Valletta. He studied anatomy and surgery under Michel’Angelo Grima*, displaying great interest in anatomy. He furthered his studies at the Ospedale Santo Spirito in Rome, where he was noted by Fra Francesco Carlo Von Smitmer of the Order of St John and canon of the metropolitan cathedral of St Stephen in Vienna. Barth soon joined the staff of the medical school of Vienna University where he had all the facilities to continue his studies in anatomy, physiology, and surgery.

After having treated the future Joseph II, son of Empress Maria Theresa, Barth was awarded the title of imperial councillor and oculist to his majesty.

In 1773 Barth successfully performed his first removal of a cataract and he was appointed professor of anatomy and physiology and professor of ophthalmology. His reputation in the removal of cataracts spread all over the country. In 1784 he taught ophthalmology at the university clinic for eye diseases in Vienna and operated hundreds of patients from all over the Habsburg territories. In 1787 alone Barth is known to have performed 300 cataract operations of which two-thirds were successful. He only charged poor patients a nominal fee or no fee at all.

After the death of Joseph II, Barth resigned from his university duties and dedicated himself to the study of ancient civilisations and cultures, subjects which had been his lifelong interests. He was a fine arts specialist and he had a collection of Greek and Roman antiquities. He was a personal friend of the famous Italian sculptor Antonio Canova.

Barth died in Vienna at the age of 73. In the third district of Vienna there is a street named ‘Barthgasse’ (Barth Street) in his honour. Another Barth Street is to be found in Ħamrun.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.