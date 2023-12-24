Artist

Born in Żejtun, the son of Francesco Saverio Caruana and Maria Anna née Bonnici, Giuseppe Maria had considerable artistic talents. He was constantly asked to draw animals and holy pictures by his schoolmates.

At the age of 12, he left his studies to help his father, a house decorator. It was then a custom for the well-off to decorate their houses with murals and ceiling paintings.

At the age of 14, Caruana drew four composers for the entrance hall of a Żejtun band club and other portraits, including those of Bishop Buhagiar* and Prof. Pisani*.

Caruana studied art under Giuseppe Duca* and Lazzaro Pisani* and he also attended lessons in anatomy at the UM. Pisani, recognising his great talents, let him help him in his commissions, especially at Nadur parish church where Pisani was decorating the vault.

Caruana furthered his studies at the Regia Accademia di Belle Arti and the Liceo d’Arte Moderna and at the British Academy in Rome. He intended to read for a diploma but, while he was on holiday, his sight started to give him trouble, the result of an accident he had had at the age of 5. The operation carried out by Sir Luigi Preziosi* was fruitless and Caruana dropped out of his studies in Rome.

For 40 years Caruana painted with one eye. He tried to keep this a secret as he believed that nobody would commission a one-eyed artist. He painted several portraits as well as religious pictures for, among others, St Philip’s church, Senglea and Marsaxlokk, Naxxar, Siġġiewi, and Żabbar parish churches. Since when he started his career when the Maltese scene was dominated by two leading artists - Giuseppe Calì* and Lazzaro Pisani – he decided to take up teaching art in schools.

After the war his popularity increased, especially thanks to his works at the Żabbar sanctuary. He also received commissions from Ireland.

Giuseppe Caruana married Olympia Caruana from Żejtun in 1946 and lived at Ħamrun.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.