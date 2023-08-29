Lawyer and Radical Politician

Goffredo Adami was born in Senglea, the son of Dr Francesco Adami*, a medical practitioner and politician and Teresa née Camilleri.

Goffredo Adami was a very talented son and he was admitted to the course of law when he was still 16 years old, in October 1879. He attended with diligence during its the four years of the course, so much so that he passed the yearly examinations before the Special Council of the Faculty of Laws with flying colours ending his final and fourth year with a unanimous approval and laude dignus. He was conferred the degree of Doctor of Laws by the UM in the Jesuit Church in Valletta on 8 August 1883.

Dr Goffredo Adami was born when Malta formed politically and economically an integral part of the British Empire that had undertaken a policy of expansionism, while it was geographically located underneath Italy where Italia Irridenta was actively pursued. His floruit coincided with the ushering in and unfolding of a new era in Maltese history during which the very institutions were set to be ‘shaken’ while the country at large was doomed to go through a ‘thorough revolution’. He became a lawyer when two big political parties emerged to catalyse such a transformation in the set-up of the island: on the one hand, the Partito Nazionale (‘Anti-Reformist Party’) led by Dr Fortunato Mizzi* to fight anglicisation with the weapon of Italianità, and on the other hand the Reformist Party founded by Sigismondo Savona* to press for complete changes with the imposition of English as the language of instruction.

Adami possessed a gargantuan stature with a merry and superstitious character that made him the most fascinating fellow of his time not only within the legal profession but amid the country folk in general. He enhanced his popularity by combining his noticeable girth with a jolly disposition to the extent of attracting the attention of leading artists and caricaturists of the time to include him in their sketches.

He was, for one, chosen by painter and portaitist Robert Caruana Dingli* to form part of a set of vignettes showing comical or amusing Maltese personages, which were, unluckily, never sent to print.

In 1891, Dr Goffredo Adami contested as representative of the graduates for a seat in the Council of Government. He had a power base at Valletta where he lived and had his legal office from which he operated at no.73, Old Mint Street. He suggested amendments to various sections of the new Constitution of 1887 to elevate the position of the Magistrates of Judicial Police so as to render them absolutely independent from any influence or pressure of the Government.

Dr Adami’s performance in the election was more than satisfactory and he was one of the 13 candidates elected to the Council of Government by garnering 222 first preferences, placing tenth out of 35 contestants.

Dr Goffredo Adami was once again in the limelight when he suggested the abolition of the death penalty from the Criminal Code. He was, indeed, one of the earliest steadfast frontliners against capital punishment within a movement that came forward in Malta along the second half of the nineteenth century to remove executions from the entire Maltese Criminal Law. He proposed its removal by virtue of a legislative enactment.

Dr Adami availed himself of his seat in the Council of Government to incorporate the necessary abolition into the statutory books of the island. He moved the first reading of the relevant ‘Criminal Laws Amendment Ordinance’ in the sitting of 16 November 1894 when he was seconded by Councillor Notary Gio Carlo dei Marchesi Mallia Tabone and the second reading on 12 December 1894 on which occasion he referred to the teachings of Beccaria, remarking that tutti sono avversi to capital punishment in Malta and that in altri paesi la medesima pena e stata abolita, but his motion was not seconded, and was dropped. His Draft Ordinance, to the explicit satisfaction of the Malta Standard, did not find a seconder amongst the elected members so that it collapsed completely.

Dr Adami's dream realised itself many years later when Parliament unanimously passed Act XXI (1971) to abolish the system of execution with regard to all crimes under the Criminal Code, retaining it pursuant to the Armed Forces Act (Act XXVII) of the previous year.

Dr Adami remained a member of that Council of Government until its dissolution in 1895. He decided to stay away from politics and did not present his candidature in following general elections. However, he re-appeared as a contender in a by-election for the fifth district but he was drubbed, coming last with only 64 votes. His electoral disappointment was, of course, the upshot of his failed radical legislative proposals before the Council of Government, but his measures had been a blessing in disguise because others of his far-reaching vision, if not creed, followed in his footsteps and applauded his drastic reforms, including Dr Fortunato Mizzi who decided to contest anew after a long absence for a seat in the legislature.

Dr Adami in the aftermath of his utter defeat in the polls opted for an early retirement from the arena of party politics, but he did not certainly call it a day as regards his participation in public life through other ways and means. He was admired by his colleagues and was elected Vice-President and afterwards President of the Chamber of Advocates.

He was also unanimously chosen twice as President of the La Valette Philarmonic Society of Valletta which progressed financially and flourished musically during his tenure.

Dr Goffredo Adami at the age of 21 married Grazia née Ward Fernandez on 22 April 1884. Goffredo and Grazia had five children: Carmelo, Giorgio, Giovanni, Florenza, and Teresa.

He died short of his 44th birthday at his residence n. 275A, St Ursola Street, Valletta.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.