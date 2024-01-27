Mystic

Born in Siġġiewi, daughter of Isidoro Mifsud and Nicolina née Cassar, Ġuża is the founder of the Movement for the Consecration of Our Lady. Though her mother urged her to go to school, Mifsud preferred to work in the fields with two of her brothers. In her youth Mifsud joined the Consecration of the Children of Mary and was also a member of Catholic Action. Her mystic experiences started when she was sixteen but it was only when she was 28 that she approached various priests and recounted her visions. Among them Monsignor Salvatore Grima continued with his spiritual guidance until he died and in 1993 when Mifsud was already 60 years old he urged her to share her experiences with other believers.

Mifsud urged her followers to pray for peace, to seek a purpose in suffering and condemn hatred, abortion, dishonesty and impurity, a lack of faith in the Eucharist and Satanism. Those who came in contact with her were impressed by her innate goodness, her enthusiasm for her cause and the humility, faith and modesty she espoused.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.