Architect

Born in Sfax in Tunisia, Joseph Joannes Salvatore Damato was the son of Emmanuele, born in Sfax in 1853, and Carmela Antonia Maria née Spiteri born also in Sfax in 1854. His parents married in Sfax on 21 August 1883.

Known better as Ġużè, he received his education at De La Salle Brothers in Sfax and then joined the family’s boat-building yard. He returned to Malta when he was 19 and set up his own business. However, architecture was his first love and he dedicated much time to its study and to designing and directing the construction of numerous ecclesiastical buildings, for which he never charged money.

Damato studied naval architecture at Torre Annunziata, near Naples, and, whilst in Italy, he also acquired a good working knowledge of reinforced concrete construction. Since he was not licensed to practise in Malta, an architect had to sign his works for him.

In 1922 Damato drew up the plans for Paola church, his first big commission. The first stone was laid in 1923 when the technique of reinforced concrete was still in its infancy and still regarded with suspicion by Maltese architects. Between 1952 and 1973 he built his masterpiece: St John parish church at Xewkija, Gozo while work on the Carmelite church in Valletta lasted from 1958 to 1981. ‘The scale of these three churches’, commented Leonard Mahoney, ‘reveals Damato’s love of grandeur and his ability to deal with the structural problems this created.’

Damato was also involved in politics and was for some time president of the PN Paola club. He unsuccessfully contested the 1921 general elections in the PN’s interest.

Ġużè Damato married Giuseppina Farrugia on 19 September 1911 and had five children.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.